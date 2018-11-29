A book about surviving the rigours of life at IIM-L

IIM-Lucknow alumnus Subhra Halder’s debut novel about the inside life of students graduating out of the prestigious institute, ‘Reminiscence of Hell: Life at IIM Lucknow’, was released recently.

Halder, who graduated in 2018, said the book shone a light on the “undercurrents of the MBA life”, portraying students’ anxieties, quests, self-doubts, successes, solidarity with each other, and more.

“This novel is a testimony of every student who passes out of this much sought-after institute. It covers the whole journey -- starting from getting the admission offer to the day of convocation, capturing the transformation that takes place in the student,” said Halder, a budding marketeer, who said he loved writing right from his student days.

Halder said the book would be useful as a handbook for those aspiring for the Indian Institutes of Management, especially for IIM-L. “It will give them a sense of purpose and tell them how the perception of success changes with every passing day at IIM-L. This is probably the first book that delves into the life inside a B-school. It tells the reader what it takes to survive the most rigorous curriculum of one’s life,” he said.

The book was released on the IIM-L campus in the presence of Prof Indranil Biswas, Prof Madhumita Chakraborty and the author. Halder presented it to the director in-charge Prof RK Srivastava, Prof Prakash Singh, Prof Devashish Das Gupta, Prof Neerja Pande and Prof Vikas Srivastava.

The author also donated a copy to the IIM-L library ‘Gyanodaya’, so that it could be “borrowed by community members”.

“I am thankful to my professors who have not only congratulated me, but also wished me luck for more such productive endeavors for students and alumni in future,” said the author.

Halder has won three national-level awards in writing -- two from the NHRC and one from the Indian Student Parliament, Pune. “This is my debut novel, envisioned by my friend and batchmate Mohammad Aqueeb,” he said.

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 13:42 IST