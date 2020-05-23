e-paper
Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official

The principal health secretary also said a large number of migrant workers are coming from other states with ASHA workers having surveyed 7.44 lakh of them so far.

lucknow Updated: May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
NCC cadets and volunteers of NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Yuvak Mangal Dal are being enlisted in COVID Volunteer Force, mandated to spread mass awareness about COVID(REUTERS)
         

The Aarogya Setu app is being continuously used in Uttar Pradesh with the number of people having downloaded it till date touching two crore, an official said on Saturday.

“As per the information from this App, 82 persons were infected while 45 have been discharged after treatment. As many as 1,079 are in home quarantine,” Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He added that so far, over 2 crore people have downloaded the App and 30,994 people have been called.

The principal health secretary also said a large number of migrant workers are coming from other states with ASHA workers having surveyed 7.44 lakh of them so far.

“Of these, 844 appeared to have corona symptoms and their samples have been taken for testing,” he said.

“If no COVID-19 symptom is found in migrant workers, they are sent for a 21-day home quarantine. If found symptomatic, they are tested. On testing positive for infection, they are given treatment,” he said.

Members of the village and colony monitoring committees are keeping a close watch on migrant workers, and ensuring that home quarantine is strictly adhered to, he said.

“If we strictly adhere to home quarantine and the migrant workers discharge their social responsibilities, the infection would be controlled,” Prasad added.

“A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Friday. We will soon touch the 10,000 mark for testing. As many as 836 pools were tested, of which 143 pools tested positive,” he said.

The principal secretary also talked of domestic flights resuming from May 25.

“The protocol for fliers will be issued by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The passengers will have to follow the protocol of the destination state,” said Prasad, adding those coming to UP will have to go for home quarantine.

Anyone coming to UP for two days along with return ticket, he will be spared quarantine on production of return ticket, he said.

Prasad also said emergency services have started in over 2,500 private hospitals in the state.

NCC cadets and volunteers of NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Yuvak Mangal Dal are being enlisted in COVID Volunteer Force, mandated to spread mass awareness about COVID.

