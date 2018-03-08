Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action against vandals after Ambedkar statue attacked in Meerut

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed senior officials of his government to take strict action against those who vandalised a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in a village in Meerut district, an official spokesman said.

“The CM has asked all the district magistrates and district police chiefs to take steps to prevent such incidents in their respective areas and maintain strict vigil to ensure security of all the statues,” the spokesman said.

He said law and order was the top priority of the government and strict action would be taken against those trying to disturb peace.

Unidentified people vandalised the statue of Ambedkar in Mawana Khurd village of Meerut on Tuesday night.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Mawana, Ankur Srivastava said the damaged 17-inch statue had been replaced and action would be taken against the vandals.

Statues of political figures were attacked in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh after a Communist icon Vladimir Lenin statue in Tripura was toppled on Monday.

The Union home ministry also sent out an advisory to the states asking them to prevent such attacks.