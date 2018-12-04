Kasganj Afghan woman appears in Delhi court, says she is married to her kidnapper

The case of the missing Afghan woman and charges levelled against a family of Amanpur in Kasganj district, turned into an anti-climax of sorts, with the woman appearing in the Kasganj district court and stating that she married accused Tarun Kumar, a month ago, in a Ghaziabad court. The woman was accompanied by her mother.

A case had earlier been registered at Amanpur police station on an FIR lodged by the brother of the Afghan woman, in which he accused Kumar and his family members of kidnapping his sister, Laylee Rasuli (21), promising her marriage.

“The woman was held in Delhi where she was residing with the accused Tarun Kumar after having married him about a month ago in a Ghaziabad Court. She was presented before the court of the judicial magistrate and she gave a statement in favour of her husband, Tarun Kumar,” said Mukesh Solanki, the station house officer for Amanpur in Kasganj district.

“Rahima Begum, the mother of the woman too had accompanied her in approval of marriage and thus the couple went back after hearing in court,” the police officer added.

Earlier, a case was registered under section 366, 342, 120B and 34 of Indian Penal Code against Tarun Kumar, his father Pushpendra Kumar, mother Poonam Devi and Yaad Karan, the father of Pushpendra Kumar at Amanpur police station, for the missing Afghan woman.

Police got information about the presence of the couple in Delhi and they were brought to Kasganj to be presented in court on Monday.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 10:00 IST