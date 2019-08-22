After cabinet expansion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tells new ministers the dos and don’ts of governance

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave a lesson or two in governance to 18 new faces inducted as ministers in his ministry on Wednesday.

Yogi obviously wanted to convey the do’s and don’ts to the new ministers to ensure that they worked for people’s welfare and did not land his government into any unnecessary controversy. On late Tuesday evening, the chief minister had accepted resignations of five ministers. There were charges of corruption against three of them. “I have told them about the responsibility the government has given them and also what they should and should not do. All of us get opportunities and turning them into achievements leads to progress while losing them results in regression. New ministers have worked as legislators and the state will now be benefited from their energy,” said Yogi while speaking to media persons after a closed-door introductory meeting with the ministers.

The CM said he was sure the new ministers would work towards making the state most prosperous in India. “We have inducted 18 new faces while five ministers have been promoted. We are sure the new team will work for UP’s development and achieve targets,” said Yogi.

He used the occasion to give a brief account of achievements of five ministers, who have been elevated with four ministers of state (independent charge) being sworn in as cabinet ministers while a minister of state becoming minister of state with independent charge.

He said rural the development department secured 12 national awards during Mahendra Singh’s tenure as minister of state (independent charge) for rural development. Suresh Rana ensured highest payment of dues to the cane growers. Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh as minister of state (independent charge) for panchayati raj department worked for construction of large number of toilets. Anil Rajbhar as minister of state (independent charge) for food processing and home guards, PRD and civil defence carried out reforms in his department. Neelkanth Tiwari worked well as minister of state for law and justice and information departments, he said.

Listing achievements of his government in the past 18 months, Yogi also spoke about the deadlines of various development projects.

Yogi said the work on Bundelkhand expressway would begin soon while the work on the Ganga Expressway project would also be started early next year.

