After celebrating son’s birthday, CISF constable kills wife, kids, goes missing

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi was missing after allegedly killing his wife and two children late on Monday night following a birthday celebration of his two-year-old son.

While the constable, Sher Singh Gujjar, was missing after the incident, a note written by him was recovered from his official quarters in which he said that harassment by his superiors forced him to kill his family members and end his own life, police said.

Sher Singh, who hailed from Rajasthan’s Kota, was posted at Parichha thermal power station in Jhansi for the last two years.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jhansi, Vinod Singh said police were trying to find the missing constable.

Police found the bodies of Gujjar’s wife Geeta (28), son Kanha (2) and daughter Tanisha (6) from his quarters in the residential compound of the power station.

Initial investigations revealed that he had given some poisonous substance to his wife and children and also attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. Ligature marks around their necks suggested he also tried to strangulate them with a rope found nearby, police said.

Superintendent of police, city, Devesh Pandey said injuries were found on the bodies of the victims and froth was found on the corners of their mouth which suggested that they had been poisoned.

Neighbours said the couple had celebrated the birthday of their son Kanha and their daughter was about to attend a cultural event at her school on Tuesday morning.

They said they came to know about the incident when an auto-rickshaw driver reached the house to pick the girl for school but did not find her waiting.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 21:52 IST