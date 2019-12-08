After formal election, Swatantra Dev likely to pick new team

lucknow

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:12 IST

Swatantra Dev Singh is expected to be formally elected to the post of UP BJP chief for three years this week. He was appointed to the post in July.

After the election, he is expected to pick his new team, which would oversee the panchayat, teachers’ and graduate constituency polls due in 2020 and the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Singh, an OBC leader who started his career as a journalist, and his new team of state level functionaries will be in office till December 2022.

He and other state chiefs of the party will participate in the process of electing the party’s national chief. The election dates have not been announced yet.

Although there is no official word, Singh, who is expected to be elected unopposed, along with his team could seek the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who may visit Lucknow at least twice next year.

“Modiji is our tallest leader and his visits raise the morale of the cadre. Naturally, after his election, Swatantra Dev ji would surely meet PM Modi, union home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s officiating chief JP Nadda though the venue of the meetings isn’t known yet,” a BJP leader said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the International Youth Day event in January and for the Defence Expo in February.

UP government officials, who say that Modi has also been invited for laying the foundation stones of Bundelkhand Expressway and Jewar International Airport, are hopeful of a positive response from Prime Minister’s Office to the invites from UP. The Adityanath government completes three years in March.

As per the BJP’s constitution, all party heads have to be elected within six months of their being named for the post.

The election has to be ratified by the party’s divisional and district chiefs, who have already been elected during the party’s ongoing internal polls.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav has been named observer of the election process. Mangal Pandey, the former chief of the party’s Bihar unit, has been named co-observer.