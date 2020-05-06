e-paper
Home / Lucknow / After lockdown, high-priced eatables hit Ramzan fervour

After lockdown, high-priced eatables hit Ramzan fervour

The higher prices of these commodities have made them out of reach of the poor and marginalised sections of the society who have little means of livelihood these days.

lucknow Updated: May 06, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The costs of all varieties of dates (khajur) have increased by around Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kilogram depending on their availability in the market.
The holy month of Ramzan this year is not only facing troubles following the nationwide lockdown but the hands of the residents of Prayagraj are also tied up due to high costs of dates and other eatables consumed in the festive season.

The higher prices of these commodities have made them out of reach of the poor and marginalised sections of the society who have little means of livelihood these days. Majority of daily wage earners in Muslim localities are out of work and their families are depending on help provided by social organisations and individuals.

Although the vegetables are abundantly available at reasonable prices, fruits have gone costly and are out of reach of many.

The lockdown has not only deprived the people of the usual lively evenings and nights of Ramzans, but many eatables are also missing from the ‘iftari’ (eatables consumed at the time of breaking fast), complained All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Iftekhar Ahmad.

The costs of all varieties of dates (khajur) have increased by around Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kilogram depending on their availability in the market. A local khajur trader Azeem said not only the supply of dates is lesser but people are also buying them in less quantity in comparison to last Ramzan. Prices of other fruits such as orange, grapes etc have also increased. However, watermelons are locally available in reasonable rates, he added.

A grocer Habib claimed that besides decreased supply, the cost of all commodities has gone higher due to lockdown.

AIMIM leader Afsar Mehmood said rates of sugar, besan, chips, papad, edible oils etc have gone higher by Rs 10 to Rs 30 at local stores depending on their availability. Even bottle of Rooh-afza (a sweet drink) is being sold at a higher price, Mehmood further informed.

He demanded that the administration should ensure regular supply of eatables used during Ramzans and provide work opportunities to the poor and daily wage earners.

