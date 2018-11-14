Agitated by extortion, Lucknow woman attempts self-immolation outside Vidhan Bhawan

Accusing a couple of extortion, a woman from Madion area tried to immolate herself near the Vidhan Bhawan building in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon.

However, security personnel present near the building foiled the woman’s attempt and took her to Mahila Thana. Later, she was released after being assured that her allegations will be probed.

The victim, Asma Khatoon, resides in a hut built on abandoned government land in Madiaon area. Police said she suddenly appeared near gate number 3 of Vidhan Bhawan and poured kerosene oil, threatening to immolate herself. However, a woman constable Shiv Kumari and other security personnel nabbed and took her away to Mahila Thana.

Asma alleged that one Kamlesh Kumari and her husband Ayodhya Prasad had established their supremacy in the slum located near the Keshav Nagar crossing and used to extort money in the name of allowing slum dwellers to stay there.

According to Asma, she paid around Rs 50,000 to the couple after which she was allowed to build a hut in the area, around three years ago. Asma said she had to borrow money from several people to pay the couple and was left with no choice when the couple recently asked her to pay Rs 25,000 more to stay in the hut. Asma also acccused the couple of attacking her as well as her minor daughter Mausma, on the night of November 10.

She alleged that the couple also looted Rs 10,000 from her hut and threatened her with dire consequences. She further said that she was forced to attempt self-immolation as the local police did not address her complaint despite being approached multiple times.

Inspector of Hazratganj police station RR Singh said the woman’s complaint has been forwarded to Madiaon police station for investigation and she has been assured of stern action if her allegations are found true.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 07:52 IST