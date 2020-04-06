e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Agra mayor writes to DM to exempt school fees

Agra mayor writes to DM to exempt school fees

Agra mayor Naveen Jain has written to district magistrate Prabhu N Singh to exempt school fees of students for three months (April, May and June) to reduce financial burden of guardians when they are deprived of their jobs or businesses during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus spread.

lucknow Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:04 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
In some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM.
In some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM.
         

Agra mayor Naveen Jain has written to district magistrate Prabhu N Singh to exempt school fees of students for three months (April, May and June) to reduce financial burden of guardians when they are deprived of their jobs or businesses during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus spread.

Talking more in this regard Jain said, “I have requested the district magistrate to issue directives to schools about the exemption of school fees for three months. It will help many family members as most of them are deprived of their jobs or businesses due to ongoing lockdown.”

He said that in some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM. “I have also requested him to consider my request and direct schools to not charge fees from parent during the lockdown period.”

“Earlier, parents had to deposit fees of April, May and June in the month of April. But, these days, schools are closed due to spread of coronavirus and when parents are asked to pay fees of these three months, it will add more financial burden on the families,” the DM added.

YOGESH DUBEY

top news
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
‘People may die in large numbers, if lockdown is lifted’: KCR appeals to PM
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
As Kashmir struggles with Covid-19, Pak preps to send across more terrorists
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Five army commandos, 5 terrorists killed in LoC ‘hand-to-hand’ battle
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Amid coronavirus pandemic, doctor BJP MPs are returning to hospitals
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
Not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are indefensible | Opinion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Production halt troubles Hero: 3 models axed, 3 have no BS 6 update
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
Covid-19 infection by age: India vs world comparison
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news