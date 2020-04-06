Agra mayor writes to DM to exempt school fees

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 21:04 IST

Agra mayor Naveen Jain has written to district magistrate Prabhu N Singh to exempt school fees of students for three months (April, May and June) to reduce financial burden of guardians when they are deprived of their jobs or businesses during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus spread.

Talking more in this regard Jain said, “I have requested the district magistrate to issue directives to schools about the exemption of school fees for three months. It will help many family members as most of them are deprived of their jobs or businesses due to ongoing lockdown.”

He said that in some areas of the district school fees had been exempted due to efforts of the DM. “I have also requested him to consider my request and direct schools to not charge fees from parent during the lockdown period.”

“Earlier, parents had to deposit fees of April, May and June in the month of April. But, these days, schools are closed due to spread of coronavirus and when parents are asked to pay fees of these three months, it will add more financial burden on the families,” the DM added.

YOGESH DUBEY