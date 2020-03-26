e-paper
AIEPF seeks assistance for discoms during lockdown

lucknow Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
The All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has demanded the central government to come to the rescue of the discoms that are facing adverse financial impact due to the countrywide lockdown.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey on Thursday claimed that the demand for power in the country had dipped by 20% because of shutdown of railways and industries—the two major consumers.

“Not only curtailment in demand will impact discoms’ revenue but the disruption of daily bill collection is also making this difficult for discoms to meet their daily requirements like purchase of coal and power,”Dubey said.

Dubey, among other things, demanded that banks should be asked to defer recovery of their debts from discoms and private generators should be directed to not insist on everyday payment for power purchase.

