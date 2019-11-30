Air quality in Lucknow improves to pre-Diwali level

lucknow

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 21:04 IST

Air quality in Lucknow improved to the pre-Diwali level for the first time on Saturday. Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on the day was 182.

AQI in the range of 100-200 is considered ‘moderate’ but can still affect people suffering from breathing problems.

To recall, after Diwali, the AQI of the city had crossed the 200-mark, several times reaching the 300-400 range as well. For many days, the state capital was the most polluted cities in the country.

RESPITE DUE TO RAIN

According to experts, the recent improvement in AQI is the result of the brief rain showers witnessed in different parts of the city in the past 24 hours.

Senior environmentalist Devesh Singh said, “Rain settles airborne dust particles. This then reflects in an improved AQI.”

The neighbouring city of Kanpur also recorded an AQI of 182 on the day.

BETTER AQI IN WEST UP TOO

The air in several western UP cities also showed some improvement on Saturday, with the AQI remaining under the 300-mark.

The average AQI was 256 in Ghaziabad, 228 in Greater Noida, 203 in Noida and 177 in Moradabad.

Regional officer of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Ram Karan, said, “The improved AQI is a sign of positives times ahead. We will continue with our efforts to improve the air quality.”

Following the directions of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the board had placed a ban on major construction activities within the city limits. The UPPCB along with the traffic department had also launched a drive against outdated vehicles that gave out excessive fumes.

Meanwhile, the air in Varanasi, in the eastern part of the state, remained ‘hazardous’, with an AQI of 321 on Saturday.