Air quality in Lucknow, Kanpur three times worse than Delhi

lucknow

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:03 IST

The air quality in Lucknow continued to be ‘very poor’ and was, in fact, three times worse than Delhi in the last 24 hours, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lucknow on Tuesday was 374 and that of Kanpur was 379 while AQI of Delhi was recorded at 106, the CPCB data showed.

AQI in the range of 300-400 is categorized as ‘very poor’ and it is said to be the cause of respiratory illness due to long-term exposure. Experts said vehicular emission, dust from construction sites and smoke from factories were three major contributors to bad AQI in these cities.

Commenting on the situation in the state capital, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “The state of air quality in the city is alarming. As a concerned citizen, I will do my part to improve the situation.”

Bhatia has summoned officials of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation(LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and Pollution Control Board to plan a working model for improving air quality.

The state pollution control board continued to claim that it was making efforts to improve the air quality.

Besides Lucknow and Kanpur, the air quality in other parts of the state improved slightly.

The AQI in most cities in west UP, which is one of the worst hit areas by air pollution in recent weeks, improved because of recent showers in the region, according to experts. The average AQI of Ghaziabad was recorded at 105. It was 67 in Baghpat, 110 in Greater Noida and 101 in Noida.