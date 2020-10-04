Air quality in UP cities turns poor as winter nears

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST

The air quality in different cities of Uttar Pradesh (UP) have again turned poor mostly due to increased human activities and drop in average temperatures, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

UP enjoyed the longest streak of good air quality days in this millennium during the lockdown restrictions that were enforced from the end of March in a bid to contain the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

CPCB experts said a recent uptick in stubble burning incidents have contributed to the worsening of the air quality index (AQI).

On Saturday, the average AQI of Lucknow was 258, which signifies poor.

Lucknow’s Talkatora, which reported an AQI of 296, was the most polluted area of the city.

Similarly, in several western UP cities, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Moradabad, the average AQI oscillated between poor and very poor.

Poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort and damage the respiratory health of a person on long term exposure, CPCB official said.

Mahesh Madhavan, a Delhi-based ecologist, said: “The flow of particles in the atmosphere slows down in cold weather. Besides, increased vehicular traffic, construction and farm activities cause air quality to deplete.”

The AQI in UP started worsening from September 28 onwards.

The air quality in UP is expected to further worsen after winter sets in and there is a rise in stubble burning incidents.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has initiated the process to rein in stubble burning.

The UPPCB authorities have called meetings of district administrations, where incidents of stubble burning are reported frequently, next week. Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Badaun, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Bijnor and Saharanpur districts are the worst-hit because of stubble burning.

These district administrations will be asked to lodge police cases against farmers found burning stubble.

Last year, over 14,000 farmers in UP were fined or cases lodged against them for burning stubble.