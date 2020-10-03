e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi AQI moves closer to ‘poor’ as stubble burning begins in Haryana, Punjab

Delhi AQI moves closer to ‘poor’ as stubble burning begins in Haryana, Punjab

At 6 am on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 172 in the ‘moderate’ zone. On Friday, the overall average AQI was recorded as 180, close to the ‘poor’ mark (at 201)

delhi Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:13 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The pollution and smoky haze around Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi has been linked with stubble burning and is said to be a contributing factor for increasing air pollution.
The pollution and smoky haze around Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi has been linked with stubble burning and is said to be a contributing factor for increasing air pollution. (PTI file)
         

With changes in weather conditions and stubble burning picking up in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, the national Capital’s air quality has started inching closer to the ‘poor’ category. Government agencies have warned that over the next two days, air quality may touch the ‘poor’ zone.

At 6 am on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 172 in the ‘moderate’ zone. On Friday, the overall average AQI was recorded as 180, close to the ‘poor’ mark (at 201).

Last month, AQI was in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories. October too has so far seen ‘moderate’ days though with AQI values mostly remaining in the higher end of the category.

On a scale of 0-500, with a value of 0-50, air quality is considered ‘good’ (minimal health risk), 51 -100 is ‘satisfactory’ (minor discomfort to sensitive people), 100-200 is ‘moderate’ (breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart disease), 200-300 ‘poor’ (breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure), 300-400 is ‘very poor’ (respiratory illness on prolonged exposure) and 400-500 is ‘severe’ (affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases).

Also read: Delhi-NCR residents prep for bad AQI days ahead with air purifiers, indoor plants

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Central government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting wing, Delhi’s air quality could deteriorate and reach the higher end of the ‘moderate’ zone as the day progresses. “Further deterioration to the lower end of the ‘poor’ category is likely by October 4. An increase in stubble burning fires observed recently in Punjab, Haryana and neighbouring border regions is likely to start impacting Delhi in the coming days,” the SAFAR bulletin said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a slight decrease in night temperature has already started while wind speed is set to reduce from October 15, which may lead to further deterioration of the air quality.

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 36.4 degree Celsius, three notches above normal while the minimum settled at 20.6 degrees C, two notches below normal.

“A slight decrease in both day and night temperatures is likely from October 5. A drop in temperature and reduction of wind speed is not favourable for dispersion of air pollutants,” said an IMD scientist.

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In