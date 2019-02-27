Air strikes unite politicians in UP

In a rare show of solidarity, political parties in Uttar Pradesh spoke in one voice on the Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist camps across the Line of Control.

While chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avenging Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy within 13 days, the Congress too was quick to welcome the airstrike with the Youth Congress workers taking out a procession in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati also praised the airstrike though Mayawati said action could have already been taken had Modi given a free hand to security forces earlier.

“Modi hai to (sab) mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible),” Yogi said hailing air strikes in his public meetings in Hardoi and Etah on Tuesday.

Adityanath tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Rajasthan on Tuesday in which he reminded the people of keeping his promise made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

During the 2014 LS campaign Modi had said if elected to power he would ensure that the country’s head is held high and even read out a poem ‘sar nahi jhukne doonga (will ensure country’s head isn’t lowered).

“Thirteen days back, we lost 41 of our brave soldiers in a cowardly terror strike. Today, we attacked the traitors on their own soil and killed 400 of them. Reacting so quickly is something that only Modi knows,” Adityanath said while urging the crowd to raise pro-India slogans with such force that they could be heard on the border.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to tackle those who shield and support terror.”

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said it was a great moment for the country as final assault against terror groups had begun.

UP BJP in-charge JP Nadda described the day as historic for India.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted: “Today is a good day to be a patriot, to feel loyalty and allegiance to a force larger than oneself. As a citizen I feel immense pride in the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for defending our honour. Jai Hind.”

BJP’s ally in Uttar Pradesh, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), whose leaders have been blowing hot and cold on the UP BJP leadership, also hailed the air strike.

SBSP general secretary Shashi Pratap Singh celebrated the air force action by applying colour on the faces the party activists.

Unlike BJP leaders who showered praise on PM Modi, Akhilesh and Mayawati only hailed the army.

“Proud of our army but had the PM given a free hand to the armed forces earlier, attacks like those on Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama would have been avoided,” she said.

“I salute the Indian Air Force and indeed all our armed forces. Congratulations,” Akhilesh tweeted.

Akhilesh’s wife and MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav tweeted: “Me and my party are with you on all matters of national interest.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh Vaibhav Maheshwari also greeted the IAF and applauded their action.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:39 IST