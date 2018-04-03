Akhada Parishad releases fourth list of fake saint

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), an apex body of Hindu saints, on Monday released the fourth list of ‘fake saint’ that has the name of Yogi Satyam of Kriyayog Ashram and Research Institute in Jhunsi, Allahabad. With this the number of fake saints has gone up to 20 in all the four lists released so far.

The name was announced at an executive meeting of representatives of all the 13 Akhadas in Allahabad. The meeting was held at Panchayati Akhada Nirmal in Kydganj.

Announcing the list, president of ABAP Swami Narendra Giri said, “We have declared Yogi Satyam of Kriyayog Ashram Jhunsi, Allahabad as a fake saint. He does not belong to any tradition of sadhu, sanyasis or Akhadas. A person cannot claim to be a saint if he is not following certain rules including the rule of celibacy or brahmcharya. Just like the previous three lists, this list will also be submitted to the UP chief minister.”

In the third list announced on March 16 ABAP had declared Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha and Acharya Pramod Krishnan, peethadhishwar of Kalkipeetham in Sambhal as fake saints.

The second list was announced on December 29, 2017 in which ABAP had declared Sachidanand Saraswati of Basti, Virendra Dixit Kalnemi of Delhi and founder of Pari Akhada Trikala Bhavanta of Allahabad as fake saints. The first list had names of 14 self-styled godmen.

Swami Narendra Giri said if any saint or seer would be found attending the ceremony or function of these two fake babas, he would also be facing boycott from the saint community. “It is unfortunate that these self-styled godmen cheat innocent devotees in the name of God and spirituality. People should be made aware of them.”

The first list of fake babas includes Asaram alias Ashmal Sharmani, Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Ma, Sachidanand Giri alias Sachin Datta, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Dera Sacha Sirsa, Om Baba alias Vivekanand Jha, Nirmal Baba alias Nirmaljit Singh, Yashadhari Bhimanand aka Shivamurthy Dwivedi, Swami Aseemand, O Nam Nam Baba, Narayan Sai, Rampal, Hussan Muni, Jupiter Giri and Malkan Giri.

ABAP FOR IMPROVING OF PESHWAI ROAD

Secretary of Shree Taponidhi Akhada Niranjani Mahant Ashish Giriji demanded that all the encroachments near Akhadas and their main gates in Allahabad should be immediately removed. Juna Akhada spokesperson Vidyanand Saraswatiji demanded that the condition of Peshwai routes should be improved in Allahabad. It is from this route the Akhadas would make royal entry into the Kumbh Mela 2019. Besides, removing encroachments, the dangerously hanging overhead electricity wires should also be removed, he added. Juna Akhada vice president Mahant Prem Giriji demanded for removing encroachment near Maa Alopin Devi temple in Allahabad. ABAP general secretary Shree Mahant Harigiriji demanded that the ancient Panchkoshi Parikrama of Prayag should not only be revived but it should be done through Akhadas and saints and seers. The ABAP members informed that BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath have accepted the proposal to visit Allahabad and review the Kumbh Mela arrangements.