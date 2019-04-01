Akshayavat, Saraswati Koop inside Akbar’s Fort get army’s nod to remain open

Finally, devotees have a reason to smile. The much awaited permission for keeping the Akshayavat and Saraswati Koop situated inside the Akbar’s Fort presently under the control of army was received from the army on Sunday.

Secretary, Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA), Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The permission received from the army mentions that both the sites of religious importance would continue to remain open for devotees to offer prayers as before. We just received the permission and now Akshaywat and Saraswati Koop, which were to be closed from April 1, will now remain open.”

“However, the permission did not have any mention of the month during which the same would remain closed every year,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his December 17, 2018 rally in Andawan had visited Akshawat and Saraswati Koop and announced its opening for devotees. The same was formally opened on January 10, 2019 with chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers there. However, since the army had granted permission for its opening only till March 31, 2019, the officials of Prayagraj Mela Authority were in a state of confusion as to whether the same would be closed from April 1 or not.

Yogi Adityanath had announced during the formal closing ceremony of Kumbh on March 5 at Parade ground that the Akshaywat and Saraswati Koop will remain open for 11 months a year with one month closure providing time to the army to carry on with its routine work.

Akshayavat or the indestructible banyan tree is a sacred tree mentioned in the Hindu mythology.

Similarly, Saraswati Koop is a well inside the Akbar’s fort under which the faithful believe that the mythical Saraswati flows.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 12:36 IST