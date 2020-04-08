All corona hotspots in Varanasi sealed: DM

lucknow

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:11 IST

Sars-Cov-2 hotspots namely Lohta, Madanpura, Bajadiha and Gangapur areas in the district had already been sealed, said Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday. The state government authorities said earlier in the day that corona hotspots in 15 districts of UP, including Varanasi, will remain sealed till April 15.

“So far, the district has reported nine corona positive cases. Two patients have recovered while a person from Gangapur town tested positive after his death while six others are undergoing treatment,” the DM added. He further said two family members of the person who died also tested positive. Their report came on Tuesday.