e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / All corona hotspots in Varanasi sealed: DM

All corona hotspots in Varanasi sealed: DM

Sars-Cov-2 hotspots namely Lohta, Madanpura, Bajadiha and Gangapur areas in the district had already been sealed, said Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The state government authorities said earlier in the day that corona hotspots in 15 districts of UP, including Varanasi, will remain sealed till April 15.
The state government authorities said earlier in the day that corona hotspots in 15 districts of UP, including Varanasi, will remain sealed till April 15. (AP Photo)
         

Sars-Cov-2 hotspots namely Lohta, Madanpura, Bajadiha and Gangapur areas in the district had already been sealed, said Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Wednesday. The state government authorities said earlier in the day that corona hotspots in 15 districts of UP, including Varanasi, will remain sealed till April 15.

“So far, the district has reported nine corona positive cases. Two patients have recovered while a person from Gangapur town tested positive after his death while six others are undergoing treatment,” the DM added. He further said two family members of the person who died also tested positive. Their report came on Tuesday.

top news
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 8 coronavirus deaths, 117 positive cases in a day
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
Vikram Chandra on when India should end lockdown, & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news