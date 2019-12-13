All govt schools in UP to have library by March ’20

lucknow

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 00:13 IST

Director general of school education, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kiran Anand on Thursday announced that all the 1.58 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in the state will get functional libraries by March 2020, ahead of the start of the new academic session.

“Every government school library will be equipped with 500-1000 books for which we have tied up with the National Book Trust (NBT) and NCERT. The idea behind setting up school libraries is to inculcate reading habits among children from an early age,” he said while moderating a session at CII School Summit, here.

“As part of this initiative, the basic education department has also directed primary and upper primary schools in the state to establish ‘reading corners’ on their campuses. Every school will allocate a time period during which kids will be allowed to go to the libraries and read books of their choice,” Anand said.

“The basic education department feels that reading different books will help in increasing the vocabulary of kids. It also feels that it is fun to read books with classmates and share experiences,” an official said.

Anand said already several schools have developed libraries of their own. “For almost a year, teachers of government-run primary schools in UP are running a campaign ‘Donate Books for Children’,” he said.

This campaign is to motivate people to donate books so that community libraries could be set up in schools for the benefit of poor students and also others. For greater reach, the teachers have taken this campaign to social media. A twitter account ‘Donate Books for Children’ has been created to spread awareness among netizens. In this account, teachers are posting photographs of those who voluntarily came forward to donate books to schools, Anand said.

Shivam Singh, a teacher in Jaunpur, convinced a bookshop, Swaraj Pustak Bhandar, to donate 3,000 books to at least 50 government schools, Anand said.