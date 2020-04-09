Allahabad HC to Bar Assns: Explain steps taken to ensure lawyers’ welfare

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:49 IST

The Allahabad high court on Thursday issued notices to the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of UP and other bar associations to explain the steps taken by them or to be taken by them to assist the needy advocates and the registered advocate clerks in Uttar Pradesh.

The court has asked them to file their reply through e-mail and assist the court through video conferencing.

The Bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma took suo moto cognizance of difficulties faced by lawyers and their clerks during the nationwide lock-down.

The court observed, “judicial working in the entire country has reduced its pace and is taking up matters of utmost urgency alone. The slowdown has adversely affected the livelihood of lakhs of people, whose survival depends upon the working of the judiciary. An enormous effect is apparently visible on the profession of advocates and the registered advocate clerks working with them.”

The Bench, while issuing notice to lawyer welfare bodies, observed, “This court does not have any funds to allocate for survival of needy advocates and registered advocate clerks and the court at the moment is also not in a position to restore its complete functioning.”

“Under the Advocates Act, 1961 it is the responsibility of the Bar Council of India as well as the State Bar Councils to ensure welfare of advocate fraternity and also to assist the needy advocates. In every court, the associations of advocates are also operational and such court attached Bar Associations are also necessarily required to take care of their members.”, added the bench.

The court has fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.