AMU Row: Pooris fried in oil used to cook chicken, allege students

Another controversy erupted on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus after a group of vegetarian students at SS North Hostel alleged that the oil used for preparing ‘chicken fry’ was reused for making ‘pooris’ for them.

The university, however, denied the charges but constituted a committee to probe into the matter and question the cooks working in the hostel.

Somveer Singh, a student leader at AMU, raised the issue with the vice-chancellor who constituted a committee on Monday and sought a report.

AMU public relations officer Shafey Kidwai refuted the allegations, saying that probe had been ordered to remove any doubts whatsoever.

“On November 26, ‘chicken fry’ was prepared at SS North Hostel. ‘Poori’ was prepared in the same oil hurting sentiments of vegetarian students,” alleged Somveer Singh, a student leader. He had recently contested the students’ union election for the post of vice-president but lost.

“One of the hostellers had informed me about this and the provost of the hall was apprised about the matter. But no heed was paid to the issue thus it was addressed to the vice-chancellor through mail on November 30,” said Singh, also a student at AMU.

Students have written a letter to the President of India in this regard and the matter is also communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and minister for human resources development (HRD), stated Somveer Singh.

Refuting the allegations, university officials questioned how can students paying a subsidised amount of Rs 1,100 a month be served ‘chicken fry’? Even otherwise, ‘chicken fry’ is not on the menu of AMU hostels,” the added.

“No non-vegetarian dish is served to students. The matter has been cross-checked with the team of cooks headed by Manoj Kumar at SS North Hall and they have denied any such thing,” stated Kidwai.

To clear any doubts, a four-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the matter. The committee would talk to the cooks including Manoj Kumar, Nasir, Saddam Hussain and others, he added.

“The munshi (store keeper) at AMU too has revealed that fresh oil was used for preparing vegetarian food at the hostels,” said Kidwai.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 09:13 IST