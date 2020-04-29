An area of Arjunpur village latest corona hotspot in Varanasi

lucknow

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 13:41 IST

Soon after two of its residents tested positive for Covid-19, an area having 18 houses with 107 people living in them in Arjunpur village here was declared corona hotspot on April 26 night. It was the eighth corona hotspot in the temple town. The other being Madanpura, Nakkhi Ghat, Mandoli, Pitarkunda, Bajardiha, Lohta and Gangapur. However, the last three have now been turned into orange zone as no fresh positive case has been reported from these areas after April 2. As per the guidelines, issued by the union ministry of health affairs, the areas seen as a potential hotspots are put under orange zone.

The two persons of Arjunpur village having a population of 4000 people, 50-year-old and other one 37-year-old, who worked in wood Mandi in Kolkata, reached the village on April 22 and tested corona positive four days later.

“Soon after the two persons tested positive, administrative officials along with police and medical teams reached the village and asked about the locality of their homes. Soon, the area was declared a corona hotspot. The cops and administrative officers asked the people to stay inside homes,” says village head Vidyashankar Patel.

“Cops are deployed on all the entry and exit points of the ways leading to the corona hotspot as well as those leading to the village. No one is allowed to come out of the hotspot,” he adds.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vikramadiya Singh Malik said, “People living in the hotspot have been asked to stay inside home and don’t move of their homes. Barricading has been done around the hotspot and cops are deployed.”

He said as the hotspot had been sealed, supply of essential commodities will be ensured there. Thermal scanning had also begun in the village and the place was also extensively sanitised, he added.

On Monday, divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and inspector general of police Vijay Singh Meena inspected the village.