Armed masked men loot ₹1 million from poultry products godown in Amethi

lucknow Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two unidentified, armed assailants looted ₹1 million from the godown of a poultry products firm in Munshiganj area of Amethi district on Monday morning, said police. Cops have been scanning the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to get clues about the identity of the masked men and trace them.

According to the complaint filed by the owner of Agro Hatcheries Private Limited, Mahfooz Khan, the men entered the godown at around 8:30 am. “They trained their pistols on us and decamped with around ₹1million. The cash was collected from the dealers and was supposed to be deposited in the bank today (Monday),” said Khan in his complaint.

“They looted ₹9.6 lakh from the collection counter and around ₹35,000 from the cash box,” said the complainant.

He said the miscreants also assaulted a staff member and fired shots in the air while fleeing.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Daya Ram said that a case had been registered in the matter and the investigation was on. “We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the godown. Some empty shells were recovered from the spot, which show that they had fired in the air,” he said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Khyati Garg also reached the scene of the incident and took a stock of the situation.

