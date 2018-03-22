Army man shot dead in Bareilly Cantonment area

An army man was shot dead over old rivalry in Cantonment area of Bareilly on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Superintendent of police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh said a man, Dhruv Kumar, opened fire on Lance Naik Anil Kumar in Sadar Bazar area at around 1.30 pm.

“The army man was rushed to military hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors. The accused has been arrested and the country-made pistol used to commit the crime has been recovered,” Singh said.

The SP said preliminary probe had revealed that the army man, a resident of Cant area, had an old rivalry with Dhruv.

The accused Dhruv Kumar (in white) in police custody. (HT Photo)

No official statement was issued by the army till reports last came in.

Doctors at the military hospital said Lance Naik Anil Kumar was brought in a critical state, “He was probably shot from a close range which resulted in excessive bleeding,” an official at the hospital said.

Police said the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Though the army has not registered a case, Cantonment police station has lodged a suo motu complaint.

“A police team is interrogating the accused. We are waiting for the post-mortem report after which charges will be added and an FIR will be lodged,” the SP said.