Ayodhya verdict: Shia Board files review plea, seeks 5-acre land for charitable hospital

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:01 IST

The Shia Central Board of Waqf (SCBW) on Monday filed a review petition on the Supreme Court direction to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

The SCBW sought the five-acre land for itself so that it could build a charitable hospital.

A five-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acre disputed land in favour of the deity ‘Ram Lalla’ and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.

Prior to the Ayodhya verdict, the court had also dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Shia Waqf Board challenging a Faizabad court order of 1946. The Faizabad court had dismissed the plea of the Shia Waqf Board claiming ownership of the Babri Masjid.

“The petitioner is aggrieved of the order whereby this court has ordered for allotting 5- acres land to Sunni Waqf Board for the demolished mosque, which was a Shia property since it was found to have been built by Mir Baqi, a Shia, wherefore the said mosque was a Shia waqf and not Sunni waqf,” the review petition of SCBW stated.

Syed Waseem Rizvi, chairman SCBW, UP, said, the mosque belonged to the Shia waqf as it was found to be constructed by Mir Baqi, who was a Shia himself.

“Hence, the five-acre land should be allotted to us (Shia Waqf Board) and not to Sunni Waqf Board. This was the main issue that we raised in the review petition,” Rizvi told HT.

The SCBW chairman said the board had also raised the point that the five-acre land, if being awarded to Sunni Waqf Board, should be given outside Ayodhya limits.

The board also mentioned, “…the Shia Waqf Board deserves allotment of land which instead of constructing mosque is determined to construct a charitable hospital in view of the upcoming Ram Mandir to cater to the medical needs and assistance to the population dropping in.”

The board’s review petition was filed on the last day of the 30-day period from the date of the judgment.