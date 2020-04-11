e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Azamgarh SP offers reward for info on ‘Jamaat’ members

Azamgarh SP offers reward for info on ‘Jamaat’ members

Azamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Triveni Singh on Friday announced that the person giving information about any Tablighi Jamaat member hiding in any area of the district will be given a reward of Rs 5,000.

lucknow Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Hindustantimes
         

Azamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Triveni Singh on Friday announced that the person giving information about any Tablighi Jamaat member hiding in any area of the district will be given a reward of Rs 5,000.

“Several people from the district went to Markaz (centre) in Delhi. After attending the event, they returned to the district. Many of them were traced in a door-to-door search, quarantined and tested for corona infection,” the SP told journalists in Azamgarh.

“We have inputs that several such people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, haven’t informed about it after returning from Markaz. They are living secretly in their homes. They also have symptoms like cough and cold. However, they haven’t come to hospital for corona testing despite repeated requests by the administration to them to do so,” Singh added.

“I want to appeal to people that if they come to know that any such person having symptoms like fever, cough and people, they must inform us about them. A reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to the person if the information is found true after police verification,” the SP said.

top news
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
Considering request, says Centre on CMs’ pitch to extend Covid-19 lockdown
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre says it is being considered
PM has decided to extend lockdown, tweets Kejriwal; Centre says it is being considered
LIVE| No address to the nation by PM Modi today: Govt official
LIVE| No address to the nation by PM Modi today: Govt official
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Don’t push ‘once in a generation’ Dhoni into retirement: Ex-England captain
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
‘13,500 PPE kits coming in, need around 2 lakh for Delhi’: Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news