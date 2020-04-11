Azamgarh SP offers reward for info on ‘Jamaat’ members

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:21 IST

Azamgarh superintendent of police (SP) Triveni Singh on Friday announced that the person giving information about any Tablighi Jamaat member hiding in any area of the district will be given a reward of Rs 5,000.

“Several people from the district went to Markaz (centre) in Delhi. After attending the event, they returned to the district. Many of them were traced in a door-to-door search, quarantined and tested for corona infection,” the SP told journalists in Azamgarh.

“We have inputs that several such people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, haven’t informed about it after returning from Markaz. They are living secretly in their homes. They also have symptoms like cough and cold. However, they haven’t come to hospital for corona testing despite repeated requests by the administration to them to do so,” Singh added.

“I want to appeal to people that if they come to know that any such person having symptoms like fever, cough and people, they must inform us about them. A reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to the person if the information is found true after police verification,” the SP said.