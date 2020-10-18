e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Ballia shooting case: UP Police nabs Dheerendra Singh from Lucknow

Ballia shooting case: UP Police nabs Dheerendra Singh from Lucknow

Ballia shooting case: UP police nab main accused Dheerendra Singh from Lucknow, reports ANI

lucknow Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Uttar Pradesh police has nabbed Dheerendra Singh for the alleged murder of a 46-year-old man from Lucknow on Sunday.

Dheerendra Singh, is the Ballia unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sainik Prakosht (servicemen’s cell). Dheerendra Singh has been accused of shooting a 46-year-old man because of a dispute related to allocation of a fair price shop at Durjanpur and Hanumanganj villages.

The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier said that it would invoke the stringent National Security Act and Gangster Act against the main accused who was responsible for the death of the man.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In