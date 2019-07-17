Balrampur incident: Live wires a ‘high voltage’ hazard for UP school students

Not just overhead power lines, wiring in buildings of many government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh are also a potential hazard for students. Fifty-one students were injured after a high-tension wire fell into a primary school in Balrampur district on Monday.

In an incident on September 27 last year, Anjali, 10, a Class 3 student of a government primary school in Barabanki, died of electrocution after touching a live wire, said teachers.

The live wire connected the school with the main electricity pole outside the premises. The local administration fixed the problem later. However, the situation remains similar in many other primary and private schools across the state.

“The wiring in many schools is temporary. There are many naked wires that pose threat to the safety of children. I wrote many letters to the administration to get the problem fixed,” said Ashutosh Anand Awasthi, a primary school teacher of Barabanki.

As many as 35 students of classes 1 to 5 study in this two-room government primary school on PD Tandon Road in Prayagraj. During monsoon, the overhead cable is dangerous, but no one has so far paid any attention towards it. ( HT Photo )

An 11,000 volt power line passes over the gate of the primary school in Sarsawan area of Lucknow. Shikha Devi, mother of a Class 2 student of the school, also shared her concern with teachers.

“An incident like Balrampur can also occur here. I was worried and spoke to the teachers about it. They assured me that they will take care of the children and keep them away from electric wires,” said Devi.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) Manish Singh directed all schools to ensure safety of children from electric current. “It is the responsibility of schools to ensure safety of children from all kinds of dangers. I have asked the school administrations to ensure this.”

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Lucknow, Amarkant Singh said his department didn’t have information about how many schools have overhead wires passing over them. “I have directed all head masters and block education officers to compile information about schools with overhead power lines. We will seek suggestions from the government on such schools after this number is ascertained,” he said. A similar order was issued last year after the electrocution incident in the Barabanki school. However, the exercise was abandoned mid way.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:45 IST