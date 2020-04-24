Bareilly seals borders with Moradabad and Rampur

lucknow

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:01 IST

The district administration of Bareilly, which was declared corona-free by the state government on April 17, on Thursday night sealed its border with Moradabad and Rampur after 26 fresh cases were detected in the two neighbouring cities on Wednesday, said a top administrative official.

While 21 people had tested positive in Moradabad five were confirmed Covid-19 positive in Rampur.

“Our district has been declared Covid-19 free but we are still taking all measures to ensure that the infection does not re-enter here,” said Bareilly district magistrate Nitish Kumar.

He said “Policemen manning the five entry points of Bareilly have been given thermal scanners, gloves and N-95 masks to ensure that while keeping themselves protected they don’t let any corona infected person slip into the district. They will scan all people associated with essential services coming from outside,” Kumar said.

According to Kumar, no new Covid-19 positive case has been detected in the district after six Subhash Nagar residents recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospital on April 17. In this context, some relaxation might be given in the coming days.

“However, this will be possible only if precautionary measures are strictly enforced,” he said.

He said the policemen will scan all visitors and inform the health department if they find any suspected case.

Kumar said pool sampling has also started and for the purpose 30 mobile labs have been pressed into service in the district.

“Each mobile lab has the capacity to collect 100 samples and will cover at least two villages per day,” he said.

Random samples of vegetable vendors, medicine shop owners and people connected with essential services are being taken for tests, the DM added.