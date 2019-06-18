Basic Shiksha Parishad’s Prayagraj office may be shifted to Lucknow

The headquarters of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad, which has been operational since 1978 in Prayagraj, may now be shifted to Lucknow for better coordination with the state government and basic education directorate, a senior official said.

The basic education department has moved the proposal to the state government for relocation of the headquarters of Basic Shiksha Parishad.

The proposal, moved by director, basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh reads: “Coordination meetings take place between the officials of the Parishad, director (basic education) and the secretariat here in Lucknow. The secretary and the finance officer of the Parishad are required to come to Lucknow from Prayagraj which results in unnecessary wastage of time and delays normal functioning.”

Presently, there are 1.58 lakh primary and upper primary schools which are being governed by the Parishad that looks into the appointments, postings, service matters, transfer of teachers and preparing course curriculum for students enrolled in these schools.

The letter reads that the proposal has already been discussed with basic education minister Anupama Jaiswal and additional chief secretary (basic education) Renuka Kumar.

Against 74 posts there are 38 staff members in Basic Shiksha Parishad at Prayagraj who can be accommodated in the office of basic education directorate in Lucknow’s Nishatganj area.

