BHU students gift tents to PM, say MLAs, MPs should give up bungalow, live like Lord Ram

A group of Banaras Hindu University students on Thursday sent a tarpaulin (tent) and letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking all MPs and MLAs to live in the tent like Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

A group of 11 students, led by Itendra Chaubey, sent a tarpaulin along with a letter to the PM by post.

Chaubey said, “The sentiments of the devotees of Lord Ram have been hurt by PM Modi’s recent statement that any decision on bringing an ordinance on Ram temple can be considered only after the judicial process is over.” Modi gave the statement in a recent interview to a news agency.

Chaubey said, “Lord Ram is the ideal for millions of Hindus. If Lord Ram is living in a tent, how can his devotees live in government bungalows equipped with all facilities. They should also live in tents.”

“Therefore, we have sent a tarpaulin to PM Modi with a letter. We hope that MPs and MLAs, who claim to be devotees of Lord Ram, will live in the tent until the legal process gets over,” Chaubey said.

Patanjali, another student in the group said that they sent the first tarpaulin to PM Modi, under whose leadership the BJP got a thumping majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election because the party promised the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The PM’s statement disappointed the devotees of Lord Ram,” he added.

Hinting at the BJP government, Patanjali further said those who claim to be descendants of Lord Ram have forgotten him after coming to power and they should also give up their bungalows and live in tents along with Lord Ram.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:11 IST