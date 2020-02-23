BJP govt squandering public money on Trump visit: Akhilesh

lucknow

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:11 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over US President Donald Trump’s visit.

In a press statement, Yadav said: “The BJP government is squandering public money amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees on the visit. Several lakh people are being gathered only to say ‘Namaste’ to Trump.”

“Despite all the pomp and show, the government can’t conceal the plummeting economy. The entire world is aware that the Indian economy is on the downslide. Youth are unemployed and the farmers’ future is dark. They are being misled through all the fake shine,” he said.

The former UP chief minister also said, “It is an irony that Gujarat, where the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was born and who spent his entire life wearing only a piece of cloth in solidarity with millions of the poor of India, is now engaged in a show of ostentation. Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram is in Ahmedabad. All this is akin to ignoring the ideals of Gandhi.”

“Imagine, the route that Trump will take now has a wall erected on its side to hide the huts of the poor living on the roadside. This is the ‘Gujarat Model’ of hiding poverty. What’s the intention of show-casing fake glitter to Trump?”