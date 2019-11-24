BJP to roll out two-month rural outreach campaign in UP

lucknow

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 21:23 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would launch a two-month village centric campaign in Uttar Pradesh under which its cadres would be required to visit the rural areas with a five-point agenda.

The agenda is part of party’s ‘gram swaraj campaign’ from December 1 to January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The campaign would see cadres popularising the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. While the campaign would be undertaken in nearly all the 90,000 plus revenue villages, a focused intensive contact campaign would be carried out in a targeted manner in 10,000 plus villages.

All the frontal wings of the party, including the OBC, SC/ST, women and other morchas, would be part of the campaign.

This was decided at a party meeting in the state BJP headquarters in Lucknow. Party general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal asked the cadres to also contact with beneficiaries of various government schemes, besides holding organisational meetings of the booth committees.

Before Bansal outlined the party’s organisational and rural outreach initiatives, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said the BJP’s climb from a party where its cadres and leaders would go on campaigns hungry, to its present dominance, has been made possible by the dedication of cadres.

‘We had leaders like Kushabhau Thakre, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and today we have a great inspirational leader in Narendra Modi. All of us can aspire to be like them. They should be our role models, our guiding lights,” Patel said.

Cadres have also been tasked with contacting influential people in each village. They have additionally been asked to hold awareness meeting from January 5 to 30 to inform villagers about the importance of the campaign undertaken by BJP government for “water conservation, environment, ban on single use plastic, campaign on beti-bachao beti-padhao and education and health for all initiatives.”

“The party has taken up all of these campaigns, which have been inspired by the thoughts, teachings, acts and deeds of Mahatma Gandhi,” Bansal said at the meeting in which party general secretaries Vijay Bahadur Pathak and Gobind Narayan Shukla, as well as vice president JPS Rathore were present.

Leaders of various frontal organisations and wings like Mahila Morcha chief Darshana Singh, youth wing chief Subhash Yaduvansh, Kisan Morcha chief Chaudhary Raja Verma, OBC Morcha chief Rajesh Verma, SC morcha’s Kaushal Kishore, ST morcha’s Ramdhani Gaud, minority morcha head Haider Abbas were also present.

“The BJP has added 75 lakh new members after the recent membership campaign in the state. These 75 lakh comprise the 1.35 crore active members the party has now. A restructuring of the organisation has been done. This time we have 1300 new divisional heads (mandal adyaksh), of which 1100 are first timers,” Bansal said.

The average age of the party’s divisional level cadre leaders is 35 years, showcasing party’s focus on youth ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls, party leaders admit. The previous age of the cadre leaders was from 45 years to 50 years, which has been lowered significantly this time.