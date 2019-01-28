Blazing a new Swachh trail with uniform approach

As many as 1,500 district administration staffers in Firozabad, which is known as the bangle and glasswork capital of India, are taking the ‘uniform route’ to achieve their Swachh Bharat Mission and Open Defecation Free (ODF) targets.

All of them go to work wearing a navy blue blazer with the slogan ‘Swachh Firozabad--Ek Kadam Swachata Ki Ore’ (Clean Firozabad--a step towards cleanliness) emblazoned on the monogram. The purpose: to foster team spirit among the staff and propagate the cleanliness message.

Those donning such apparel include the district magistrate, the chief development officer, district development officers, panchayat secretaries, sanitary staff, and Swachh Bharat staff. They do so even though, unlike the police, the district administration is not bound by a dress or uniform code.

When asked what use the uniform had for the officers and the staff, district magistrate Neha Sharma said: “Many. It is going a long way in inculcating a work culture: discipline, a sense of belonging and devotion towards work objectives.”

“There is no compulsion on wearing the blazer every day. Most of the 1,500 people wear it every day, while others don’t. But all do (wear it) whenever there are any important official occasions, meetings, or VIP visits the district,” Sharma said.

“It feels like a team. The blazer has added to team spirit among the district staff,” said Prabhat Mishra, the assistant director, National Savings, Firozabad, with an additional charge of block development officer.

Even if the staff are working on assignments unrelated to ODF or cleanliness goals, they all become walking billboards and ambassadors for these goals because of the ‘Swachh Firozabad’ monogram on the blazers. To another question, the district magistrate said: “The district administration through an e-tender, got 1,500 blazers made in different sizes. All of the same quality, design, colour (navy blue), using the IEC (information, education, communication) fund. Often, IEC fund either goes unutilised or gets used for less efficient things like caps, t-shirts and pamphlets. This way, utilisation of the fund became long-term.”

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 15:21 IST