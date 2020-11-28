e-paper
Boy, 15, picked up by cops for issuing death threat to Yogi Adityanath

According to police at Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow, the teenager had sent the threat by WhatsApp on the state’s Dial 112 helpline number.

lucknow Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
The family has termed the boy’s action as “childish”.
The family has termed the boy’s action as “childish”.(@CMOfficeUP/Twitter)
         

A week after he was picked up by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly threatening to ‘blow’ up state chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the family of the 15-year-old Agra boy is awaiting his return.

The family, however, has termed the boy’s action as “childish”.

The 70-year-old grandmother of the juvenile said she was not at home when her grandson was taken away. “We are making efforts and the father of the boy has gone to Lucknow to ensure his release,” she said.

“My grandson is a simple boy and should not be treated as a criminal for his childish act,” she added.

According to police at Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow, the teenager had sent the threat by WhatsApp on the state’s Dial 112 helpline number. The police traced the mobile number through its cyber cell and it was found of a boy residing in a village of Agra district.

Two policemen landed at the boy’s home in Agra last Sunday and he was taken to Lucknow where he was presented before a Juvenile Board. He was subsequently sent to a juvenile home in the city. The boy is the son of a school teacher.

