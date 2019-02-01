Bride refuses to tie the knot after drunk groom, his father ‘misbehave’ with her kin

A bride in Rae Bareli refused to go ahead with the wedding after the groom, along with his father, turned up drunk and allegedly misbehaved with her kin over the arrangements made for the ceremony.

Rae Bareli’s Dalmau circle officer (CO) Vineet Singh said the incident took place in Binnawa village under Jagatpur police area on Wednesday night when Vijay Kumar Srivastava’s daughter Khushboo refused to marry Avinash Srivastava after finding him as well as his father Suresh Srivastava drunk.

“The groom and his father were complaining about the arrangements made by the bride’s family. The family, however, alleged that the father and son were throwing tantrums over the arrangements. The duo also allegedly misbehaved with the bride’s family which annoyed her, following which she refused to marry him,” the CO said.

He said the girl’s refusal led to confrontation following which police was called.

“Both the parties agreed to call off the marriage after the groom’s father returned the money spent by the girl’s family to make arrangements for the wedding ceremony,” he added.

The CO said the dispute was resolved after the intervention of a village committee comprising the present and former pradhan, a woman member and two elderly persons from both the parties.

“Both the parties signed a written agreement before the committee saying that they do not want any legal action,” informed Singh.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 09:36 IST