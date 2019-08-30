BSP eyes southernstates, to expand base

lucknow

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:16 IST

A day after being re-elected national president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati on Thursday held a meeting and directed the party leaders and office bearers to expand the party base in southern states.

She reviewed the working of the party organization in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. Office bearers the five states were present in the meeting.

“The BSP enjoys support of all the communities irrespective of caste and religion. The party leaders and workers have to strive hard to fulfill the dream of Baba Ambedkar. Along with politics, the BSP is also working for the dignity and honor of the weaker sections in the society,” she said.

A BSP leader said the BSP was also contemplating of alliances with the regional political parties in South. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BSP had contested election in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The party had also contested the 2018 assembly elections in Karnataka in alliance with JD (S). Though the BSP managed to win one seat, Maywati played a pivotal role in the formation of a non-BJP government, joining the Kumaraswamy government. After the JD (S) allied with the Congress, the BSP walked out of the government.

Even after electoral reverses, the BSP will continue to contest the Lok Sabha and assembly election in the five southern states, the BSP leader said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 00:16 IST