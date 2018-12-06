Bulandshahr violence: On the run, Bajrang Dal man changes look in viral video pleading innocence

Even as the police have failed to nab Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence, he has changed his appearance to dodge them and appeared in a video shared on the social media where he claimed he was innocent.

Raj, Bajrang Dal’s district convener, was seen with a beard and moustache in a previous photograph on the social media. He is seen wearing a kurta with a stole around his neck bearing the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the same photograph.

But he is clean shaven and appears in a pink shirt in the video circulated on the instant messaging application WhatsApp.

He heads the list of 28 people in the FIR lodged by police after the Monday’s violence. Inspector general of police, Meerut range, Ramkumar said, “We are after him.”

In the 1.42 minute video, Yogesh Raj said he had nothing to do with the violence in which a police inspector and a local youth were killed.

He said he was sitting inside Syana police station when the violence erupted over cow slaughter.

“Jai Shri Ram. I am Yogesh Raj, district coordinator, Bajrang Dal. You may be aware of the incident of cow slaughter reported from Syana in Bulandshahr. Police are trying to portray me as somebody who has a criminal past,” he said.

“I want to tell all of you that two incidents occurred that day. The first incident was of cow slaughter at Mahav village near Syana. I had reached the spot after hearing about the incident. Administrative officials were also there. After resolving the matter, we had moved to Syana police station to get an FIR lodged. While I was at the police station I came to know that villagers indulged in stone-pelting and there was firing as well in which a youth and a police officer were hit. Why would Bajrang Dal engage in any demonstration after the demand for an FIR (about cow slaughter) was met?” he said.

He also said, “In the second incident, I was not present at the spot. I have got nothing to do with it. I am confident that the Almighty will get me justice. Thank you.”

When asked, SP (City) Bulandshahr Dr Praveen Ranjan Singh said, “I have not seen the video because (I am) involved in so many things.”

