e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Business on mind, delegation from Thailand to visit UP in Oct

Business on mind, delegation from Thailand to visit UP in Oct

The confirmation in this regard came from former deputy prime minister of Thailand Mark Dabbarasi during a webinar (online conference) with Siddharth Nath Singh, UP minister of MSME, investment and export promotion.

lucknow Updated: May 12, 2020 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

A delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand will visit Uttar Pradesh in October to explore the possibilities of investment and sign memorandum of understandings (MoUs) in various fields with the state government.

The confirmation in this regard came from former deputy prime minister of Thailand Mark Dabbarasi during a webinar (online conference) with Siddharth Nath Singh, UP minister of MSME, investment and export promotion on Monday.

Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, MSME, was also present.

“A delegation of entrepreneurs from Thailand will visit Uttar Pradesh in October,” Dabbarasi told Singh while showing interest in exploring the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

The former deputy PM of Thailand showed special interest in new industrial and investment policy of Uttar Pradesh.

“The OTOP program of Thailand is same as the ODOP project of Uttar Pradesh,” Dabbarasi said.

The OTOP means ‘One tambon (block) one product’ in Thailand.

Dabbarasi suggested that entrepreneurs from his country would like to set up food processing clusters in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh apprised Dabbarasi about merits of Uttar Pradesh and ongoing construction of Asia’s largest Jewar airport and other 11 small airports across the state to improve air connectivity.

Singh also informed Dabbarasi about the ongoing expressway projects and relaxation in labour laws to help various businesses and industries set up their units in the state.

Sehgal informed Dabbarasi about 90 lakh MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh and availability of land in the state for new enterprises.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In