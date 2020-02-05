Cabinet clears cyber crime police stations, OTS for housing schemes

lucknow

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:29 IST

The state cabinet on Wednesday approved 18 proposals, including a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for disposal of defaulters’ properties and a proposal to establish cybercrime police stations at 16 zonal headquarters of the UP Police.

State government spokespersons and cabinet ministers Sidharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said the Housing Development Board and various development authorities had cleared the operation of the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS-2020) for the disposal of defaulter properties. Under the new scheme, there was a provision for depositing a total amount of Rs 50 lakh in four months and more than Rs 50 lakh in seven months. There will also be a 2% discount on depositing the entire amount all at once. The application for OTS can be made on line and offline within three months of the issue of order by the state government.

The cabinet approved the proposal to establish cybercrime police stations at 16 zonal headquarters, including Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Ayodhya. The state government will spend Rs 111 crore on establishment of the 16 new police stations.

PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

The state cabinet gave its approval to the state government decision to issue letters of intent to 28 institutions for proposals to set up private universities.

TEACHERS FOR NEW MEDICAL COLLEGES

The cabinet gave its approval to the proposal for amendment in by-laws for nominating teachers of the Provincial Medical Services cadre on deputation as professors and associate professors in the new Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad medical colleges. With the amendment, the teachers will get retirement benefits.

REGISTRATION FEE

The cabinet gave its approval to the state government proposal to increase the registry fee on registry deeds by 1% instead of 2% or maximum of Rs 20,000. The spokesperson said the new fee will benefit the middle and lower class.

NDRF STATION

The cabinet gave its approval to allot 34.03 acres of the labour department’s land free of cost in Hariharpur, Vyaspur, Fatehpur, Khutahan and Chandtara in Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar tehsil of Chandauli for the establishment of the headquarters of 11th Battalion of NDRF deployed in Varanasi.

DRINKING WATER PROJECTS

The state cabinet gave its approval to the model bid document for selection of firms for the launch of drinking water projects in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions. The government had prepared 545 detail project report (DPR) for the launch of the project in the villages.

EXCISE DEPARTMENT WORK TO GO ONLINE

Complete working of the excise department will be made on line. The department will maintain track and trail of the products at the retail outlet.

SUGAR MILLS

The cabinet approved the decision to waive the government guarantee in respect of cash credit limit to be taken from cooperative banks for operation of 23 sugar mills associated with UP Cooperative Sugar Mills. For the year 2019-20, the government guarantee payable on Rs 3221.63 crore is being waived.

The cabinet gave its nod to provide a government guarantee in respect of receiving cash credit limit of Rs 100 crore each for timely sugarcane payment for the Pipraich and Munderava sugar mills under Uttar Pradesh Sugar and Sugarcane Development Corporation Limited.

WEB MEDIA POLICY

The cabinet approved the amendment of the web media policy- 2016. Earlier, websites with 2.5 lakh hits used to get the government advertisement under DAVP, now websites with 50,000 hits will get advertisement. The aim is to highlight the state government policies and welfare schemes.

AGRA POLICE STATION

The cabinet approved the upgradation an old police post for setting up the new Kamlapur police station in Agra North Assembly constituency.

BAREILLY JAIL

The cabinet approved a proposal to restart the old prison in Bareilly and convert the new prison into a central jail. One block in the central jail will be reserved for women undertrials. According to the jail manual, those who have been sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment will be lodged in the old jail. Those convicted for above seven years will be lodged in the central jail.

MINING REGULATION FEE

The cabinet approved the charging of regulation fee on the mineral imported from neighbouriing seven states.

EX- SERVICEMEN

Cabinet approved for grant of 0.070 hectare of land free of cost for construction of ECHS Polyclinic at Faridpur Khema Village in Bijnor for facilities of ex-servicemen.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

The state government has decided to run a minimum of one inter college for boys in each district.

COOPERATIVES

Cabinet approved of proposal to amend UP Cooperative Collection Fund Amin and other service manuals. Under this, the rate of commission on recovery under the Land Revenue Rules has been reduced to three percent.