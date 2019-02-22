Cancer patient, son beaten up for using staff toilet at Lucknow hospital, staffs suspended

Hours after medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon asked KGMU teachers, students and staff to be polite with patients and their attendants, some contractual staffers at the OPD registration counter misbehaved with a female cancer patient and beat up her son over her attempt to use the staff toilet, on Thursday.

The video of the incident, posted by some eyewitness on social media, soon became viral after which KGMU authorities swung into action and ‘terminated’ the offenders from service at the medical university.

OPD in-charge prof Manish Bajpai identified three staff members, deployed via Loyal Touch Management Service Pvt Ltd, in the video and issued directive to the firm to ensure these employees are not posted at KGMU.

“The ruckus stated when the woman (cancer patient) wanted to use the toilet but the staffers insisted that the particular one she wanted to use was for staff members only. Since she was unable to walk further, she wanted to go to the nearest one,” said chief proctor prof RAS Kushwaha.

A complaint was also filed by the medical university with the Chowk police.

The 44-second video showed few men pulling the victim (cancer patient’s son) on one side of the OPD hall and beating her son badly. He tried to resist them but in vain.

“We have identified the guilty men and they have been removed from duty,” said prof Kushwaha.

He added that whatever be the situation, KGMU stands for patients’ welfare. “If there was a problem, the staffers could have called security personnel, but not taken the law into their hands or misbehaved with the patient,” said Prof Kushwaha.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 09:14 IST