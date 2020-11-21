CBI registers two FIRs against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chairman, 4 others

lucknow

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:25 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered two FIRs against former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board’s Wasim Rizvi and four others for alleged illegal sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties in Prayagraj and Kanpur, CBI officials said on Friday. They said the two FIRs were registered with Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI’s Lucknow unit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UP government had recommended the CBI investigation into the alleged illegal sale and transfer of waqf properties worth several crores by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on October 11, 2019.

In the same matter, two separate FIRs were registered in Prayagraj and Lucknow in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

CBI spokesman RK Gaur confirmed that the premier investigating agency registered two regular cases against Rizvi and others, invoking charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust. In a video circulated on social media, Rizvi blamed a prominent cleric for the step taken by the CBI. He also said it was unfortunate that the cleric had succeeded in misguiding the government against him.

In the FIR lodged on Wednesday, Allahabad Development Authority (now known as Prayagraj Development Authority) junior engineer Sudhank Mishra accused Rizvi and other unidentified people of illegal construction of shops at an Imambada in Allahabad (Prayagraj).

In the second FIR lodged on Thursday, one Tausiful Hasan accused Rizvi and four others, including Naresh Krishna Somani, Vijay Krishna Somani, Shia Waqf Board Ghulam administrative officer Sayyden Rizvi and the inspector of the Shia Waqf Board for grabbing land in Kanpur through cheating and intimidating the caretaker of the property.