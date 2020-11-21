e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / CBI registers two FIRs against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chairman, 4 others

CBI registers two FIRs against ex-UP Shia Waqf Board chairman, 4 others

The UP government had recommended the CBI investigation into the alleged illegal sale and transfer of waqf properties worth several crores by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on October 11, 2019.

lucknow Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered two FIRs against former chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board’s Wasim Rizvi and four others for alleged illegal sale, purchase and transfer of waqf properties in Prayagraj and Kanpur, CBI officials said on Friday. They said the two FIRs were registered with Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CBI’s Lucknow unit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UP government had recommended the CBI investigation into the alleged illegal sale and transfer of waqf properties worth several crores by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on October 11, 2019.

In the same matter, two separate FIRs were registered in Prayagraj and Lucknow in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Also read: ‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’ - India slams Pak over JeM attack

CBI spokesman RK Gaur confirmed that the premier investigating agency registered two regular cases against Rizvi and others, invoking charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust. In a video circulated on social media, Rizvi blamed a prominent cleric for the step taken by the CBI. He also said it was unfortunate that the cleric had succeeded in misguiding the government against him.

In the FIR lodged on Wednesday, Allahabad Development Authority (now known as Prayagraj Development Authority) junior engineer Sudhank Mishra accused Rizvi and other unidentified people of illegal construction of shops at an Imambada in Allahabad (Prayagraj).

In the second FIR lodged on Thursday, one Tausiful Hasan accused Rizvi and four others, including Naresh Krishna Somani, Vijay Krishna Somani, Shia Waqf Board Ghulam administrative officer Sayyden Rizvi and the inspector of the Shia Waqf Board for grabbing land in Kanpur through cheating and intimidating the caretaker of the property.

tags
top news
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
India crosses 130 million Covid-19 test mark, last 10 million in 10 days: Govt
India crosses 130 million Covid-19 test mark, last 10 million in 10 days: Govt
Woman dentist’s throat, children attacked slit in Agra
Woman dentist’s throat, children attacked slit in Agra
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In