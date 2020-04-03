e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Centre to states: Earmark one hemodialysis facility in every districts

Centre to states: Earmark one hemodialysis facility in every districts

Union health ministry has asked states and union territories to identify and earmark at least one hemodialysis facility in every district as a preparatory fixed-point dialysis unit in case of rise of COVID-19 pandemic.

lucknow Updated: Apr 03, 2020 20:09 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The health ministry asked the health departments to also issue directives to district administrations allowing easy movements of patients, accompanied by one attendant, to a dialysis facility
The health ministry asked the health departments to also issue directives to district administrations allowing easy movements of patients, accompanied by one attendant, to a dialysis facility(Representative image)
         

Union health ministry has asked states and union territories to identify and earmark at least one hemodialysis facility with adequate number of machines, trained staff and other support equipment in every district as a preparatory fixed-point dialysis unit in case of rise of COVID-19 pandemic.

In its recently issued ‘guidelines for dialysis of Covid-19 patients’, the health ministry asked the health departments to also issue directives to district administrations allowing easy movements of such patients, accompanied by one attendant, to a dialysis facility, said officials.

The guidelines issued on April 1 said the government-run transport system should be arranged for those who do not have private vehicles. The ministry has also said that patients should use their hospital papers as pass to commute to the dialysis unit, said Prof Arvind Gupta, head, nephrology department, MLN Medical College, Prayagraj.

“Chronic kidney disease stage-5 patients on dialysis are also vulnerable because of their existing co-morbidities, repeated unavoidable exposure to hospital environment and immune-suppressed state. These patients are therefore not only more prone to acquire infection but also develop severe diseases as compared to general population,” he added.

The guidelines said the dialysis units should have a signboard posted prominently in the local language as well as Hindi and English asking patients to report any fever, coughing or breathing problem in dialysis unit and waiting area.

All hemodialysis units should educate their personnel, including nephrologists, nurses, technicians and all patients undergoing treatment along with their caregivers about COVID-19, it said.

The 7-page guidelines also recommends that every patient should be asked about symptoms suspected of COVID-19, history of contact with a diagnosed case of coronavirus infection and history of contact with person who has had recent travel to foreign country or from high COVID-19 prevalence area within the country.

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: India reports 62 coronavirus deaths, 2,547 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 62 coronavirus deaths, 2,547 cases
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
Centre approves Rs 11,092 cr to support states’ fight against coronavirus
Centre approves Rs 11,092 cr to support states’ fight against coronavirus
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news