e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Chinmayanand case: Court orders law student to appear before it on Nov 27

Chinmayanand case: Court orders law student to appear before it on Nov 27

“The court has ordered the student to appear before it to record her statements as to why she has disowned her allegations of sexual harassment against Chinmayanand,” said Abhay Tripathi, prosecution lawyer representing the UP government.

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The law student on October 13 disowned her accusations against Chinmayanand before the court, through her lawyer.
The law student on October 13 disowned her accusations against Chinmayanand before the court, through her lawyer.(PTI file photo)
         

A special court hearing the Chinmayanand case on Thursday ordered a law student, who last month retracted from her allegation that former union minister Swami Chinmayanand had sexually assaulted her, to appear before it on November 27 to record her statement.

“The court has ordered the student to appear before it to record her statements as to why she has disowned her allegations of sexual harassment against Chinmayanand,” said Abhay Tripathi, prosecution lawyer representing the UP government.

Gaurav Gupta, accountant of the Swami Shukdevanand Post-Graduate College, Shahjahanpur, where the student studied, appeared before the court to record his statement.

He was the sixth prosecution witness to appear before the court of special judge Pawan Kumar Rai.

The former minister is president of the managing committee of the college. Gupta testified that the law student was also working in the college library while studying law and was drawing salary.

In the ongoing State vs Chinmayanand case, the prosecution has listed 33 witnesses to appear before the court. Thereafter, the defence will get an opportunity to produce their witnesses.

The law student on October 13 disowned her accusations against Chinmayanand before the court, through her lawyer.

A case has been filed against her under the Section 340 of the CrPC for lying in the court.

“In all her FIRs, even the one lodged in New Delhi, the law student had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the former minister. Now, she has disowned these allegations. This is a clear case of perjury,” prosecution lawyer Tripathi said.

The case came to light in August last year when the woman went missing from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and released videos alleging sexual harassment by the former minister.

tags
top news
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
HTLS 2020: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla
WHO advises against Gilead’s Remdesivir for all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
WHO advises against Gilead’s Remdesivir for all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Covid-19: Decoding the nature of the economic recovery
Covid-19: Decoding the nature of the economic recovery
UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof
UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In