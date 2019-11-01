Chinmayanand case: SIT questions law student’s father

lucknow

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening questioned father of the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, in connection with an extortion case filed by the former union minister.

The woman’s father reached SIT office on Friday evening where officials questioned him about the case.

A police official privy to the matter said, “The man was asked as to why he gave wrong information to the police when he was aware of his daughter’s whereabouts.”

The woman, along with her friend, was found in Rajasthan’s Dausa on August 30, six days after her father lodged a complaint against Chinmayanand, accusing him of harassing and kidnapping his daughter.

The woman had gone missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that a “senior leader of the sant community” was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Earlier, Chinmayanand had also demanded to book the woman’s father.

The law student was arrested on September 25 for alleged extortion of the BJP leader using videos she filmed during her several alleged visits to his house. She was booked for acting with criminal intention, causing disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation among others.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 for alleged sexual intercourse with the law student by taking advantage of his official position along with the charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST