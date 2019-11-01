e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Chinmayanand case: SIT questions law student’s father

lucknow  Updated: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday evening questioned father of the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, in connection with an extortion case filed by the former union minister.

The woman’s father reached SIT office on Friday evening where officials questioned him about the case.

A police official privy to the matter said, “The man was asked as to why he gave wrong information to the police when he was aware of his daughter’s whereabouts.”

The woman, along with her friend, was found in Rajasthan’s Dausa on August 30, six days after her father lodged a complaint against Chinmayanand, accusing him of harassing and kidnapping his daughter.

The woman had gone missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that a “senior leader of the sant community” was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Earlier, Chinmayanand had also demanded to book the woman’s father.

The law student was arrested on September 25 for alleged extortion of the BJP leader using videos she filmed during her several alleged visits to his house. She was booked for acting with criminal intention, causing disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation among others.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 for alleged sexual intercourse with the law student by taking advantage of his official position along with the charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in the first week of September to investigate the case.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 23:16 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News