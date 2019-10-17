e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

CM asks for proper upkeep of cow shelters

lucknow Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all the district magistrates and departments concerned to make proper arrangements for upkeep of cows at the shelters across the state. He asked the officers concerned to carry out physical verifications and on the spot inspections.

He was holding a review meeting on cow shelters on Thursday evening. He asked that the managers must ensure arrangements of water and feed for cattle at the shelters. Earlier this week, on Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government had suspended five senior officers of Maharajganj for administrative and financial irregularities in the running of a cow shelter under the district’s Nichlaul tehsil.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 23:36 IST

top news
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
China says bilateral relationship with India independent of ties with Pakistan
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
South, West skew in Niti Aayog’s ranking of innovative states
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
Watch: Amit Shah & Manmohan Singh speak on Savarkar amid Bharat Ratna row
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News