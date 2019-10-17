CM asks for proper upkeep of cow shelters

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all the district magistrates and departments concerned to make proper arrangements for upkeep of cows at the shelters across the state. He asked the officers concerned to carry out physical verifications and on the spot inspections.

He was holding a review meeting on cow shelters on Thursday evening. He asked that the managers must ensure arrangements of water and feed for cattle at the shelters. Earlier this week, on Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government had suspended five senior officers of Maharajganj for administrative and financial irregularities in the running of a cow shelter under the district’s Nichlaul tehsil.

