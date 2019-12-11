e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Colvin Taluqdars’ College to go co-ed in upper primary level too

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:02 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Colvin Taluqdars’ College, Lucknow.(HT File)
         

The 130-year-old Colvin Taluqdars’ College, Lucknow, will throw open its gates to girl students from Class 6 onward in the next academic year beginning April 2020, said principal Anoop Raj.

The college has been co-educational from playgroup till the primary level (up to Class 5) for around 15 years but is registered as an all-boys institution with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi.

“We are going co-educational from April 2020, from Class 6 to Class 8. We have written to the CISCE, New Delhi, to give affiliation for admitting girls too. Once we have permission from the Council, we will begin admitting girls in Class 9 as well,” said Anoop Raj, principal of the ICSE and ISC wing of the college (Colvin Taluqdars’ also has a UP Board wing).

“So far, we have been registered as an all-boys institution with the Council. Once they give us permission to enrol girl students, we will start admitting them in Class 9 also so that they can appear in board examinations after being promoted to Class 10,” he explained.

At present, the college has 600 students of which 50 are girls.

However, over the years, there has been a growing demand from parents to make the institute co-educational from Class 6 onward so that their daughters are not compelled to change school after Class 5.

“This is an era of phenomenal transition -- growth of resourcefulness and innovation. It is an apt time for us to open our gates for girls -- more so as the Prime Minister himself is promoting ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’,” said Anoop Raj.

