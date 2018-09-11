Condition of 19 women deteriorates after being administered injections in Fatehpur

The condition of at least 19 women undergoing treatment at Fatehpur district hospital deteriorated after they were administered injections by nurses on Monday morning, officials said.

Six patients were referred to hospitals in Kanpur where their condition was stated to be stable.

After the women complained of nausea and stomach ache, their family members got agitated and allegedly attacked doctors and nurses. Heavy police force reached the hospital to control the situation.

“Family members of the patients have been pacified and the situation is now under control,” circle officer, Fatehpur city, KD Mishra.

According to doctors, most of the women were either pregnant or were being given post-delivery care.

At least 54 women were admitted in the women ward of the district hospital. After the nurses administered them injections, 19 of them complained of nausea, vomiting, shivering and sharp stomach ache.

Dr RM Saxena, Dr AK Saxena and their team members began treatment and referred six patients to Kanpur.

Heavy police force reached the hospital to control the situation. (HT Photo)

However, the hospital staff came under attack from the family members of patients who chased them away from the wards. The doctors and nurses had to lock themselves in the bathroom and offices to save themselves.

Asked if Ampicillin (a penicillin antibiotic that fights bacteria) injections given to patients led to reaction, chief medical officer (CMO) Uma Kant Pandey said, “The patients were not given only Ampicillin but other injections too. Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Vivek Nigam has been asked to prepare a list of all the injections that were given to the patients. The potency of all the drugs administered to them will also be checked.”

He said there were no clinical signs of reaction to drugs in patients. “One of the five women who were being treated for fever had complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach ache. Soon, some other women also began complaining,” he said.

The CMO claimed that the doctors referred six patients to Kanpur on the demand of their families. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Vivek Nigam said, “The patients are being given the best treatment and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter.”

Some of the patients were identified as Paru Tiwari (Ghazipur area), Reshma Khatun and Sudha Devi (both from Kumbhipur in Khaga), Jannat-un-nisa (Bindki), Asha Devi (Morain Mohalla), Zeenat Fatima (Amapur), Nishan Devi (Aung), Shirin Fatima (Sangaon), Nanki (Bhitaura), Saeed-un-nisa (Shadipur), Gudiya (Simaur), Atiq-un-nisa (Abunagar), Sabia Parveen (Asti), Ranjani (Lochanpur), Phulmati (Jafarganj), and Saba Parveen (Sangaon).

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 16:02 IST