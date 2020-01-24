Cong looks to renew bonds in Amethi, strengthen party in Rae Bareli

lucknow

Jan 24, 2020

The Congress is continuing to attempt to renew its decades-old bond with the people of Amethi where the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to party leaders.

The party is also working on plans to strengthen the organisation in Rae Bareli, the only Lok Sabha seat it won in Uttar Pradesh in the parliamentary elections last year.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli, considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who visited Rae Bareli to attend a brainstorming session as part of a four-day training camp organised for the party’s district and city chiefs earlier this week, made sure to give a personal touch by going to the homes of some people in both the constituencies.

Although Priyanka visited the constituency after her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi, this was Sonia Gandhi’s first visit to the constituency after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A few weeks after his defeat, Rahul Gandhi too had visited Amethi to pep up party workers and assured people that he would stay connected with them.

“Yes, both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met families of road accident victims in Amethi before winding up their two-day visit to Rae Bareli on January 23, 2020. This was first visit of Soniaji to the constituency after the 2019 polls. The Gandhi family treats Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies as their family and has been sharing their joy and grief alike. Now, the people of Amethi are realising what happened and what went wrong in the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The people of Amethi are looking back towards the Congress now,” said Amethi District Congress Committee (DCC)president Pradeep Singhal.

Both Sonia and Priyanka also visited the residence of former MLA Ajai Pal Singh (Rae Bareli) to condole death of his son on January 22. Sonia Gandhi met senior party leaders during her stay at the Bhuemau guest house in Rae Bareli as did Priyanka. Priyanka, who also met workers, asked district party leaders to reach out to people and strengthen the party organization further.

“Yes, Priyankaji has laid emphasis on strengthening the party organisation in the constituency. She has decided to reserve a day or two in a month to meet the people of Rae Bareli. We are following her directives and strengthening the organisation,” said Rae Bareli District Congress Committee (DCC) president Pankaj Tiwari.